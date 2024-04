A Poet's Words Bring Attention to War in Sudan : State of the World from NPR More than 8 million people have been displaced in Sudan, according to the United Nations. A powerful paramilitary group has been fighting the Sudanese army for over a year. We hear from a Sudanese poet, who is trying to draw attention to the overlooked conflict in her country.

State of the World from NPR The Devastating Conflict the World is Ignoring The Devastating Conflict the World is Ignoring Listen · 5:23 5:23 More than 8 million people have been displaced in Sudan, according to the United Nations. A powerful paramilitary group has been fighting the Sudanese army for over a year. We hear from a Sudanese poet, who is trying to draw attention to the overlooked conflict in her country.