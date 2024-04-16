DJ Quik

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

DJ Quik is one of the greatest rappers/producers in the history of hip-hop, combining the verbal skill of the MC with the melodic and technical skills of a beatmaker is rare. He helped define the genre of G-Funk, working with artists like Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Suga Free, Jay-Z, E-40, and Tony! Toni! Toné!.

He's since gone on to collaborate with rappers like The Game, Westside Boogie and–now–he's going on tour! You can catch DJ Quik with fellow legends Warren G and Snoop Dogg throughout Canada on the Cali to Canada Tour. It kicks off this June.

When Quik joined Bullseye nearly 10 years ago, he just put out his 9th full length album–The Midnight Life. He talked about how he samples, why a leaked record and a couple of guns made him realize he needed a new circle of friends, and his awesome, awesome hairstyles over the years.

This interview originally aired in October of 2014.