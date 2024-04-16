What is a 'freedom economy'?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Krystal Ramirez for NPR Krystal Ramirez for NPR

Anti-vaccine activists, far-right groups and some religious conservatives convened in Las Vegas this spring to discuss the creation of a parallel economy. These are groups who believe their speech is threatened by big banks and big tech. On today's show, what is a "freedom economy" and how would it work?

Related episodes:

A Supreme Court case that could reshape social media (Apple / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.