Salman Rushdie On Surviving Attempted Murder : Fresh Air Rushdie was onstage at a literary event in 2022 when he was attacked by a man in the audience: "Dying in the company of strangers — that was what was going through my mind." His new book is Knife.

Fresh Air Salman Rushdie On Surviving Attempted Murder Salman Rushdie On Surviving Attempted Murder Listen · 45:38 45:38 Rushdie was onstage at a literary event in 2022 when he was attacked by a man in the audience: "Dying in the company of strangers — that was what was going through my mind." His new book is Knife. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor