Maggie Rogers made 'Don't Forget Me' with the pedal to the floor

Set List "It Was Coming All Along"

"So Sick of Dreaming"

"Never Going Home"

Is there anything better than singing along to your favorite song with your best friends in the car? There's a reason why road trip mixtapes and playlists are so popular and why the "road trip movie" is an enduring genre — being on the road with your friends means freedom and adventure.

That's how Maggie Rogers felt when she was making her new album, Don't Forget Me. Alongside her co-producer and co-writer, Ian Fitchuk, Rogers made the album with the pedal to the floor, in only five days, at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

In the spirit of any great road trip, she did so with the willingness to just see where the road — or in this case, a song — might lead. Taking turns that felt interesting resulted in an album of free-spirited songs that mostly consist of first takes.

In this session, Rogers talks about making the album, the movies and music that inspired it, and why she wanted to bring her friends into her art.

