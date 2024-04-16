Accessibility links
We've never been here before. A former president is being tried in criminal court while he's running for reelection.

Donald Trump faces four separate indictments. And only one of them will go to trial before November. That's a case that got underway yesterday in a Manhattan courtroom with jury selection. Trump is charged with falsifying business documents ahead of the 2016 election to cover up payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

With a former president facing an unprecedented four indictments, what sets this case in New York apart? And what could the treatment of a former president reveal about our legal system more broadly

