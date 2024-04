Morning news brief Iran says its attack against Israel was a success. The House plans to hold separate votes on aid for Israel and Ukraine. Supreme Court hears challenge to law used to prosecute Jan. 6 defendants.

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:03 11:03 Iran says its attack against Israel was a success. The House plans to hold separate votes on aid for Israel and Ukraine. Supreme Court hears challenge to law used to prosecute Jan. 6 defendants. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor