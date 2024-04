Special elections will determine the balance of power in Michigan House In Michigan on Tuesday, two special elections could break the tie between Democrats and Republicans in the state's House of Representatives.

National Special elections will determine the balance of power in Michigan House Special elections will determine the balance of power in Michigan House Listen · 2:26 2:26 In Michigan on Tuesday, two special elections could break the tie between Democrats and Republicans in the state's House of Representatives. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor