Why more than 14,000 Black kidney transplant patients are moving up on the waitlist A race-based calculation to determine kidney function left many Black patients lower on the transplant waitlist than they should have been. NPR's A Martinez talks to one man who was moved ahead.

Race Why more than 14,000 Black kidney transplant patients are moving up on the waitlist Why more than 14,000 Black kidney transplant patients are moving up on the waitlist Audio will be available later today. A race-based calculation to determine kidney function left many Black patients lower on the transplant waitlist than they should have been. NPR's A Martinez talks to one man who was moved ahead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor