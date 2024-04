CBS apologizes to Billy Joel fans for cutting Madison Square Garden concert short Right in the middle of Billy Joel's signature tune "Piano Man" the network cut away for local news in the Eastern and Central time zones. CBS will rebroadcast the whole show this Friday night.

Music News CBS apologizes to Billy Joel fans for cutting Madison Square Garden concert short CBS apologizes to Billy Joel fans for cutting Madison Square Garden concert short Listen · 0:28 0:28 Right in the middle of Billy Joel's signature tune "Piano Man" the network cut away for local news in the Eastern and Central time zones. CBS will rebroadcast the whole show this Friday night. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor