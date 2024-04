The FBI is searching the ship that crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge The FBI has launched a criminal probe to determine if any laws were broken when a container ship crashed into the bridge last month. NPR's A Martinez talks to Washington Post reporter Katie Mettler.

National The FBI is searching the ship that crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge The FBI is searching the ship that crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge Audio will be available later today. The FBI has launched a criminal probe to determine if any laws were broken when a container ship crashed into the bridge last month. NPR's A Martinez talks to Washington Post reporter Katie Mettler. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor