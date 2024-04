Technology and disinformation places U.S. in multiple cold wars, author argues NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to journalist David Sanger about his new book, New Cold Wars: China's Rise, Russia's Invasion, And America's Struggle To Defend The West.

Author Interviews Technology and disinformation places U.S. in multiple cold wars, author argues Technology and disinformation places U.S. in multiple cold wars, author argues Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to journalist David Sanger about his new book, New Cold Wars: China's Rise, Russia's Invasion, And America's Struggle To Defend The West. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor