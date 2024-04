Electronic warfare is interfering with GPS in areas of Gaza Electronic warfare connected to the conflict in Gaza is interfering with the global positioning system in a large part of the region.

Middle East Electronic warfare is interfering with GPS in areas of Gaza Electronic warfare is interfering with GPS in areas of Gaza Listen · 4:17 4:17 Electronic warfare connected to the conflict in Gaza is interfering with the global positioning system in a large part of the region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor