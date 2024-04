Supreme Court hears challenge to a statute used to try hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided, with conservatives expressing various degrees of skepticism about the statute used to prosecute more than 350 of the Jan. 6th rioters who invaded the capitol.

Law Supreme Court hears challenge to a statute used to try hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters Supreme Court hears challenge to a statute used to try hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters Audio will be available later today. The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided, with conservatives expressing various degrees of skepticism about the statute used to prosecute more than 350 of the Jan. 6th rioters who invaded the capitol. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor