What happened at WNBA draft — and what the future of the sport could hold NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jemele Hill, contributing writer for The Atlantic, about the 36 new players who were drafted into the WNBA and the future of the sport.

Sports What happened at WNBA draft — and what the future of the sport could hold What happened at WNBA draft — and what the future of the sport could hold Listen · 4:39 4:39 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jemele Hill, contributing writer for The Atlantic, about the 36 new players who were drafted into the WNBA and the future of the sport. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor