State of the World from NPR The Debate in Israel Over Who Should Be Required Serve in the Military The Debate in Israel Over Who Should Be Required Serve in the Military Listen · 7:39 7:39 Enlarge this image toggle caption Tamir Kalifa for NPR Tamir Kalifa for NPR Ultra-Orthodox Israelis have long been exempt from compulsory military service. But the October 7th attack by Hamas and Israel's subsequent military response have brought forward calls for change. The government's decision on whether to end the exemption has major political consequences.