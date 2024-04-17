Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Angelica Garcia, Young Miko and The Mavericks

Enlarge this image toggle caption Shervin Lainez Shervin Lainez

Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras round up their favorite new music, from Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko's boundary-pushing new music, to Alejandro Escovedo's genre-bending rock and Angelica Garcia's electro-cumbia.

Songs featured in this episode:

Young Miko, "Tamagotchi"

The Mavericks, "Moon & Stars (with Sierra Ferrell)"

Angelica Garcia, "Juanita"

Alejandro Escovedo, "Castañuelas"

Nella, Yendry, "Veinte Años"

Sheila E., "Bemba Colorá (ft. Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar)"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler. Hazel Cills is the podcast editor and digital editor for Alt.Latino, and our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.