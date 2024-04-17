Accessibility links
Data checking consumer struggles on grocery prices, credit card debt, and retire : Planet Money What's going on with consumers? This is one of the trickiest puzzles of this weird economic moment we're in. We've covered a version of this before under the term "vibecession," but it's safe to say, the struggle is in fact real. It is not just in our heads. Sure, sure, some data is looking great. But not all of it.

What's interesting, is exactly why the bad feels so much worse than the good feels good. Today on the show, we look into a few theories on why feelings are just not matching up with data. We'll break down some numbers and how to think about them. Then we look at grocery prices in particular, and an effort to combat unfair pricing using a mostly forgotten 1930's law. Will it actually help?

Today's episode is adapted from episodes for Planet Money's daily show, The Indicator. Subscribe here.

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Planet Money

Grocery prices, credit card debit, and your 401K (Two Indicators)

Grocery prices, credit card debit, and your 401K (Two Indicators)

Listen · 17:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197958773/1245432076" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Grocery items are offered for sale at a supermarket on August 09, 2023. Despite inflation starting to settle, food inflation continues to climb in the double digits in many counties. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Scott Olson/Getty Images

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Grocery items are offered for sale at a supermarket on August 09, 2023. Despite inflation starting to settle, food inflation continues to climb in the double digits in many counties.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

What's going on with consumers? This is one of the trickiest puzzles of this weird economic moment we're in. We've covered a version of this before under the term "vibecession," but it's safe to say, the struggle is in fact real. It is not just in our heads. Sure, sure, some data is looking great. But not all of it.

What's interesting, is exactly why the bad feels so much worse than the good feels good.

Today on the show, we look into a few theories on why feelings are just not matching up with data. We'll break down some numbers and how to think about them. Then we look at grocery prices in particular, and an effort to combat unfair pricing using a mostly forgotten 1930's law. Will it actually help?

Three ways consumers are feeling the pinch

The Indicator from Planet Money

Three ways consumers are feeling the pinch

Today's episode is adapted from episodes for Planet Money's daily show, The Indicator. Subscribe here.

The original episodes were produced by Cooper Katz McKim and engineered by Ko Takasugi-Czernowin and Neisha Heinis. They were fact-checked by Sierra Juarez and edited by Kate Concannon.

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Always free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, the NPR app or anywhere you get podcasts.

'The Indicator From Planet Money': Can an old law bring down grocery prices?

'The Indicator From Planet Money': Can an old law bring down grocery prices?

Find more Planet Money: Facebook / Instagram / TikTok / Our weekly Newsletter.

Music: NPR Source Audio- "Summer Shimmer," "This Is My Luck," and "Cosmic Ride"