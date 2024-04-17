Alt.Latino's New Music Roundup: Young Miko, The Mavericks and more

Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras round up their favorite new music, from Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko's boundary-pushing new music, to Alejandro Escovedo's genre-bending rock and Angelica Garcia's electro-cumbia.

Songs featured in this episode:

• Young Miko, "Tamagotchi"

• The Mavericks, "Moon & Stars (with Sierra Ferrell)"

• Angelica Garcia, "Juanita"

• Alejandro Escovedo, "Castañuelas"

• Nella, Yendry, "Veinte Años"

• Sheila E., "Bemba Colorá (ft. Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar)"