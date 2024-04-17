Accessibility links
Who insures your insurer? : The Indicator from Planet Money When an insurance company can't cover all of its claims, it actually has its own insurance. This is called "reinsurance." How does that work and why do reinsurers look at their risk pool differently than say home or auto insurers?

Related episodes:
Why is insurance so expensive right now? And more listener questions (Apple / Spotify)
When insurers can't get insurance (Apple / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Profiting off greater risk: the reinsurance game

Insurers say they need higher premiums from FL homeowners to offset mounting losses from hurricane claims, severe weather events and resulting increases in the cost of reinsurance. South Florida Sun-Sentinel hide caption

South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Insurers say they need higher premiums from FL homeowners to offset mounting losses from hurricane claims, severe weather events and resulting increases in the cost of reinsurance.

South Florida Sun-Sentinel

