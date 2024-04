A Death Doula Says 'Get Real' About The End : Fresh Air Alua Arthur works with families, caretakers, and people close to death who want to be intentional about the end of life. She's learned through her work and her own experiences with loss that facing the inevitable can help lessen the anxiety and fear so many of us have around death. Her new book is called, Briefly Perfectly Human.



Fresh Air A Death Doula Says 'Get Real' About The End A Death Doula Says 'Get Real' About The End Listen · 45:06 45:06 Alua Arthur works with families, caretakers, and people close to death who want to be intentional about the end of life. She's learned through her work and her own experiences with loss that facing the inevitable can help lessen the anxiety and fear so many of us have around death. Her new book is called, Briefly Perfectly Human.



