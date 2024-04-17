Best Of: How To Become A Supercommunicator

Imagine you're at a dinner party and the conversation turns to the latest news. Everyone has a different opinion. People begin raising their voices.

You notice the person beside you isn't talking, they're just watching. They turn to you and make a joke and you immediately relax. You hadn't even realized how tense you were.

They then ask what you think about the news. When you respond, they're attentive. When they look at you, you feel seen. They ask you another question and another. Before you know it, an hour has passed, and the arguing has died down around you.

Your dinner party partner is what journalist Charles Duhigg calls a supercommunicator.



In his new book, "Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection," Duhigg explores what makes conversations work and how we can all be better at them.

