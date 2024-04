Senate to begin its trial following the House vote to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas The House sent articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate, where a trial starts Wednesday. Democrats are expected to try to dismiss the charges.

