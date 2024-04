'The Long Game': Story of Mexican American high schoolers who became golf champs In 1957, a group of Mexican American high school students overcame racist barriers to win the Texas state golf championship. The story is told in the new film The Long Game.

'The Long Game': Story of Mexican American high schoolers who became golf champs

In 1957, a group of Mexican American high school students overcame racist barriers to win the Texas state golf championship. The story is told in the new film The Long Game.