Decades old land-sharing deal on a holy site between Hindus and Muslims unravels Over five decades ago, Hindus and Muslims in northern India compromised to share land between a mosque and a temple. Now that agreement has unraveled ahead of election season.

Asia Decades old land-sharing deal on a holy site between Hindus and Muslims unravels Decades old land-sharing deal on a holy site between Hindus and Muslims unravels Listen · 5:36 5:36 Over five decades ago, Hindus and Muslims in northern India compromised to share land between a mosque and a temple. Now that agreement has unraveled ahead of election season. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor