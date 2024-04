2 Spanish language songs have been selected for preservation The two songs added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress are Juan Gabriel's 1990 hit called "Amor Eterno" and Hector Lavoe's classic from 1978 "El Cantante."

Music News 2 Spanish language songs have been selected for preservation 2 Spanish language songs have been selected for preservation Listen · 0:27 0:27 The two songs added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress are Juan Gabriel's 1990 hit called "Amor Eterno" and Hector Lavoe's classic from 1978 "El Cantante." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor