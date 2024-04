Sen. Jon Tester pitches his usual moderate message as he seeks reelection Sen. Jon Tester of Montana will have to walk a fine line as a Democrat running for re-election in a state where Donald Trump is popular. Will his strategy of appearing moderate work?

