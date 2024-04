U.S. wants China to use its influence with Iran to calm tensions in the Middle East There's a global diplomatic push to try to avert a broader conflict in the Middle East following Iran's attack on Israel. The U.S. and others are appealing to both sides to calm regional tensions.

Middle East U.S. wants China to use its influence with Iran to calm tensions in the Middle East

There's a global diplomatic push to try to avert a broader conflict in the Middle East following Iran's attack on Israel. The U.S. and others are appealing to both sides to calm regional tensions.