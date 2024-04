Coral reefs undergo what may become the most extensive bleaching event on record Ocean temperatures have been unusually hot, which turns the corals a ghostly white. Coral bleaching is expected to get worse as the climate keeps getting hotter. Scientists aim to help corals survive.

