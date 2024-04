Hall of Fame college coach Dawn Staley Reflects on the state of women's basketball. All Things Considered co-host Mary Louise Kelly talks with South Carolina Gamecocks' coach Dawn Staley about the state of women's basketball and her growing legacy as the new "standard" for coaching.

Sports Hall of Fame college coach Dawn Staley Reflects on the state of women's basketball. Hall of Fame college coach Dawn Staley Reflects on the state of women's basketball. Listen · 5:28 5:28 All Things Considered co-host Mary Louise Kelly talks with South Carolina Gamecocks' coach Dawn Staley about the state of women's basketball and her growing legacy as the new "standard" for coaching. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor