Basel III Endgame and why bankers and regulators are fighting over capital rules : The Indicator from Planet Money After the financial crisis of 2008, regulators around the world agreed banks should have more of a cushion to weather hard times. Now, U.S. regulators are once again looking to update minimum capital requirements through a set of proposals called Basel III Endgame. Today, on the show, a blow-by-blow account of this battle between bankers and regulators.

Related episodes:
Time to make banks more stressed? (Apple / Spotify)
SVB, now First Republic: How it all started (Apple / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Inside the epic fight over new banking regulations

A car passes by the building of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images
