Inside the epic fight over new banking regulations

Enlarge this image FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

After the financial crisis of 2008, regulators around the world agreed banks should have more of a cushion to weather hard times. Now, U.S. regulators are once again looking to update minimum capital requirements through a set of proposals called Basel III Endgame. Today, on the show, a blow-by-blow account of this battle between bankers and regulators.

Related episodes:

Time to make banks more stressed? (Apple / Spotify)

SVB, now First Republic: How it all started (Apple / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.