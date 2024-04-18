Our Fragile Food System

Fast Food Nation author Eric Schlosser says mergers and acquisitions have created food oligopolies that are inefficient, barely regulated and sometimes dangerous. His new documentary with Michael Pollan is Food, Inc. 2.



Also, Justin Chang reviews the film The Beast.



