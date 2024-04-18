Ralph Nader, Consumer Crusader

Whether it's pesticides in your cereal or the door plug flying off your airplane, consumers today have plenty of reasons to feel like corporations might not have their best interests at heart. At a moment where we're seeing unprecedented product recalls, and when trust in the government is near historic lows, we're going to revisit a time when a generation of people felt empowered to demand accountability from both companies and elected leaders — and got results. Today on the show, the story of the U.S. consumer movement and its controversial leader: the once famous, now infamous Ralph Nader.

Guests:

Ralph Nader, American political activist, author and consumer advocate.

Joan Claybrook, lawyer and former president of Public Citizen.

Paul Sabin, Randolph W. Townsend, Jr. Professor of History and Professor of American Studies at Yale University.

