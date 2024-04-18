Lizzie No's 'Halfsies' is like an epic role-playing video game

Set List "Sleeping in the Next Room"

"Lagunita"

"Memphis in the Morning"

"Babylon"

I was immediately intrigued when I heard singer-songwriter Lizzie No call her latest album a video game. As someone who grew up playing Final Fantasy and other role-playing games, I thought an album presented as an epic journey filled with leveling up and finding allies was right up my alley.

In this session, No joins me to talk about that album, Halfsies; the player character who sets off on this adventure named "Miss Freedomland"; and why No considers the album a video game.

No also talks about being saddled by genre labels that didn't reflect the music she makes and how Beyoncé inspired her to break away from that mold.

Also, just a head's up: This interview covers a lot of ground, including a discussion about abuse and trauma.

