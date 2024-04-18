Accessibility links
The Connections Between American Guns And The Migrant Crisis : 1A According to the Department of Justice's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, at least 70 percent of firearms found in crime scenes in Mexico can be traced back to the neighbors to the north.

Some 250,000 people crossed the southern border into the U.S. in December of last year. The majority of those were people from Mexico.

And survey data pulled by Reuters from the Kino Border Initiative, a large migrant shelter in Nogales, Mexico, shows that violence, not economic factors, is forcing many families to leave Mexico.

We discuss what work is being done to stop the flow of guns into Mexico.

1A

The Connections Between American Guns And The Migrant Crisis

Thousands of guns lie on the ground before being destroyed in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in 2012. AFP/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Thousands of guns lie on the ground before being destroyed in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in 2012.

AFP/AFP/Getty Images

How can understanding the violence in Mexico help us understand the migrant crisis? And what work is being done to stop the flow of guns into Mexico?

