The Thistle & Shamrock: New Sounds New music is as much of a springtime certainty as fresh buds on the trees. Host Fiona Ritchie is keen to get among it all and share recordings recently acquired, downloaded, and re-discovered.
The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Sounds

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Sounds

Martin Hayes.

Courtesy of the artist

Martin Hayes.

Courtesy of the artist

New music is as much of a springtime certainty as fresh buds on the trees. Host Fiona Ritchie is keen to get among it all and share recordings recently acquired, downloaded, and re-discovered. This is your chance to be among the first to hear what's dropped into the Thistle mailbox, including new music from Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Altan, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, and Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble.

The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program