House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a revolt from his party's right flank House Speaker Johnson is moving forward with foreign aid bills despite threat to oust him. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to GOP Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina about what moderate Republicans want.

Politics House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a revolt from his party's right flank House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a revolt from his party's right flank Listen · 5:07 5:07 House Speaker Johnson is moving forward with foreign aid bills despite threat to oust him. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to GOP Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina about what moderate Republicans want. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor