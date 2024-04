Columbia president tells lawmakers at antisemitism hearing there is a 'moral crisis' The president of Columbia University told a congressional panel that the school is doing all it can to confront antisemitism on campus in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Education Columbia president tells lawmakers at antisemitism hearing there is a 'moral crisis' Columbia president tells lawmakers at antisemitism hearing there is a 'moral crisis' Audio will be available later today. The president of Columbia University told a congressional panel that the school is doing all it can to confront antisemitism on campus in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor