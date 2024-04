Martin Scorcese puts together amazing cast for planned bio-pic of Frank Sinatra According to Variety, Leonardo DiCaprio has agreed to take on the title role with Jennifer Lawrence set to play Ava Gardner, Ol' Blue Eyes' second wife.

Music News Martin Scorcese puts together amazing cast for planned bio-pic of Frank Sinatra Martin Scorcese puts together amazing cast for planned bio-pic of Frank Sinatra Listen · 0:28 0:28 According to Variety, Leonardo DiCaprio has agreed to take on the title role with Jennifer Lawrence set to play Ava Gardner, Ol' Blue Eyes' second wife. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor