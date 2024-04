Beatles' sons — Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney — co-create a song "Primrose Hill" is a gently nostalgic ditty by James McCartney, with cowriting credit to Sean Ono Lennon. On Instagram, McCartney said the song was inspired by an idyllic boyhood memory.

