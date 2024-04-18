Accessibility links
Lethal West Africa heatwave made worse by human induced climate change The recent deadly heat in West Africa is driven by human activities, including the burning of fossil fuels, particularly in the wealthy Northern Hemisphere, according to an international report.

World

Lethal heat in West Africa is driven by human-caused climate change

Enlarge this image

A young girl carries an empty container as she walks across the sands to fill it from a well in Barrah, a desert village in the Sahel belt of Chad. Ben Curtis/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ben Curtis/AP

A young girl carries an empty container as she walks across the sands to fill it from a well in Barrah, a desert village in the Sahel belt of Chad.

Ben Curtis/AP

LAGOS, Nigeria — The lethal heatwave that hit West Africa earlier this month, overwhelming hospitals and mortuaries in parts of the region, would not have happened without human-caused climate change activity, according to a study by a network of international scientists. Extremely high temperatures of over 110 degrees Fahrenheit likely killed hundreds or thousands of people across multiple countries region.

The new analysis from the World Weather Attribution group found the soaring temperatures in the region during the five-day period of the heatwave would not have been possible without human-induced climate change, including the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation. Previous studies have found that excessively hot night time temperatures can be particularly deadly, because the body can't cool down and recover from daytime heat stress.

Researchers can now explain how climate change is affecting your weather

Climate

Researchers can now explain how climate change is affecting your weather

A five-day period between the end of March and early April, was one of the most extreme ever recorded, a once-in 200-year event, leading to the hottest day on in the Malian city of Kayes in early April, with temperatures reaching 119 degrees Fahrenheit (48.5 Celsius).

How heat kills: What happens to the body in extreme temperatures

Shots - Health News

How heat kills: What happens to the body in extreme temperatures

One hospital in Mali's capital, Bamako, recorded 102 deaths within the first four days of April, close to the amount of deaths recorded for the entire month last year. More than half of those who died were over the age of 60 the hospital said, and that the heat played a role in their deaths.

The extent of the death toll across the region is not known, but local reports revealed unusually high levels of deaths and that some mortuaries in Bamako had become overwhelmed.

Hotter nights could increase mortality rates, a study warns

Environment

Hotter nights could increase mortality rates, a study warns

The fatalities were also driven by power shortages in countries like Nigeria and Sierra Leone, leaving people without fans and air conditioning units. It compounded the risk for vulnerable groups and even those not usually considered vulnerable. It also coincided with Ramadan, a period of fasting for Muslims who are the majority religious group in West Africa's Sahel region.

Enlarge this image

An empty room is pictured in a concrete house in Matam, Senegal. Many families don't have electricity nor the means to own a fan or air conditioning to help quell the intense heat at night, temperatures can stay around 35 degree Celsius throughout the night. John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images

An empty room is pictured in a concrete house in Matam, Senegal. Many families don't have electricity nor the means to own a fan or air conditioning to help quell the intense heat at night, temperatures can stay around 35 degree Celsius throughout the night.

John Wessels/AFP via Getty Images

Temperatures rose upto 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) warmer than normal across the region — a critical amount fueling mass casualties. The evenings brought little relief, as temperatures were up on average by 2 degrees Celsius.

The climate crisis has been especially deadly in the Sahel region, compounding the challenge of reduced land for pastoralists across the region to graze cattle. These challenges have fueled mass migration in the region and jihadist insurgencies that have particularly overwhelmed much of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The report concluded that similar extreme weather events in the region will continue with future warming of the planet.

Photos: UAE sees its heaviest rains in 75 years

The Picture Show

Photos: UAE sees its heaviest rains in 75 years