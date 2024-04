Amateur art detectives used modern tools and the law to return stolen artifacts Thirty years ago, two copper gilded Bhairav masks were stolen from a temple in Nepal. The mask's owners thought they were gone for good – but they ended up in two American museums.

Culture Amateur art detectives used modern tools and the law to return stolen artifacts Amateur art detectives used modern tools and the law to return stolen artifacts Listen · 4:08 4:08 Thirty years ago, two copper gilded Bhairav masks were stolen from a temple in Nepal. The mask's owners thought they were gone for good – but they ended up in two American museums. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor