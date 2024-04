25-year-old Nelly Korda seeks fifth LPGA win in a row Can anyone stop Nelly Korda? The 25-year-old women's professional golfer is on an epic winning streak and trying to capture her fifth straight in Houston.

Sports 25-year-old Nelly Korda seeks fifth LPGA win in a row 25-year-old Nelly Korda seeks fifth LPGA win in a row Listen · 2:05 2:05 Can anyone stop Nelly Korda? The 25-year-old women's professional golfer is on an epic winning streak and trying to capture her fifth straight in Houston. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor