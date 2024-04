This week in science: Pompeiian frescoes, dark energy and the largest marine reptile NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Emily Kwong and Rachel Carlson of Short Wave about newly unearthed Pompeiian frescoes, how dark energy may be changing, and the largest known marine reptile.

Science This week in science: Pompeiian frescoes, dark energy and the largest marine reptile This week in science: Pompeiian frescoes, dark energy and the largest marine reptile Listen · 7:56 7:56 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Emily Kwong and Rachel Carlson of Short Wave about newly unearthed Pompeiian frescoes, how dark energy may be changing, and the largest known marine reptile. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor