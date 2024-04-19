Israel Strikes Back at Iran, Will This Calm or Inflame Tensions?

Israel and Iran have been trading attacks on each other for a week including, for the first time, attacks on each other's territory. Will Israel's latest retaliation be the end of this wave of hostilities, or will Iranian response bring the long-standing enemies closer to all-out war? We hear from NPR's national security correspondent and our correspondent in Israel.



