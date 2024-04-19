The backlash against protests; plus, how OJ Simpson changed media forever

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mario Tama/Getty Images; Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images Mario Tama/Getty Images; Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images

Earlier this week, pro-Palestinian protestors blocked traffic on highways and bridges in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Seattle. On that same day, the Supreme Court made it incredibly difficult to protest in a lot of the American South. In this episode, host Brittany Luse looks at the state of protest in America. She sits down with Sandhya Dirks, an NPR reporter who covers race and identity, and Elizabeth Blair a senior arts reporter at NPR. Together, they discuss shifting attitudes towards protest and along with new anti-protest legislation. Then, they play a game of But Did You Know?



After that, we take a look back at OJ Simpson and his impact on culture. Brittany is joined by NPR's Mandalit Del Barco and Eric Deggans to hear their account of how OJ shifted media and television as we know it. He's had an outsized influence on everything from true-crime, to TMZ, to the Kardashians.

This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood and Liam McBain. Additional support came from Alexis Williams and Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. We had engineering from Tiffany Vera Castro. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.