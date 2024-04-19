New Music Friday: Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets' and the best albums out April 19
NPR Music's Ann Powers and Hazel Cills dig into Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department,' which hit streaming services last night, and share a handful of other new albums out Friday, April 19.
Featured Albums:
• Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
• Bbymutha, Sleep Paralysis
• claire rousay, sentiment
• Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
Other notable albums out April 19:
• Stephanie Lambring, Hypocrite
• Cadence Weapon, ROLLERCOASTER
• Tei Shi, Valerie
• Ekko Astral, pink balloons
• Bill Frisell, Orchestras
• BIG BRAVE, A Chaos of Flowers
• Blue Lab Beats, Blue Eclipse
• Chanel Beads, Your Day Will Come
• Local Natives, But I'll Wait For You
• Gangrene (The Alchemist & Oh No), Heads I Win, Tails You Lose
• Brian Eno, Eno
• Cloud Nothings, Final Summer
• Melvins, Tarantula Heart
• Mozzy, CHILDREN OF THE SLUMS
• Lucy Rose, This Ain't The Way You Go Out
• Pillow Queens, 'Name Your Sorrow'
• A Certain Ratio, It All Comes Down To This
• Cavalier, Different Type Time
• Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds, That Delicious Vice
• T Bone Burnett, The Other Side