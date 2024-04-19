The News Roundup For April 19, 2024

As Donald Trump's trials continue over the course of the spring, Joe Biden is taking advantage of his rival's absence from the campaign trail. Biden looked to make inroads this week with American steelworkers, promising to triple tariffs on imports of the product from China. The Democrat joined, and then made a rare jab at, Trump's Truth Social, mocking its cratering stock price.

A Boeing whistleblower made headlines this week, telling the Senate that the aircraft manufacturer is "putting out defective airplanes."

The University of Southern California found itself in hot water this week after it announced that its Muslim 2024 valedictorian would be barred from speaking at graduation over unspecified security concerns.

Meanwhile, Israel, with the help of the U.S., more or less successfully defended itself from a missile and drone attack launched by Iran after the former killed Iranian officials in an attack on an embassy in Syria.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, The BBC has now confirmed that more than 50,000 Russian troops have died in the conflict.

The United Kingdom is moving ahead with what's being called the world's toughest smoking ban. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing to make it illegal for anyone born after Jan. 1, 2009 to be sold tobacco.

