What's going to explode in space? Find out in the NPR news quiz In other news, the WNBA draft was haute, a star system is hot and a Nike uniform was deemed neither haute nor hot.
What's going to explode in space? Find out in the quiz

The answer is in the stars. Sarah Stier/Getty Images; Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images; Bruce Bennett/Getty Images hide caption

The answer is in the stars.

This week saw us desperately scrounging for questions in a news cycle dominated by a certain hush money trial. We looked in the basketball space, the crypto space, the real estate space and the space space.

Enter the safe space of the quiz, where the questions aren't (too) depressing and you might just get an 11/11. We hope you've been paying attention ...

