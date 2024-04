There are canceled flights and fish on sidewalks after Dubai's record rainfall Dubai is still recovering from unprecedented floods days after the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in the United Arab Emirates.

Weather There are canceled flights and fish on sidewalks after Dubai's record rainfall There are canceled flights and fish on sidewalks after Dubai's record rainfall Listen · 2:33 2:33 Dubai is still recovering from unprecedented floods days after the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in the United Arab Emirates. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor